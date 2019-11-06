LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Cummins by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 144,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.74. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $181.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

