Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guess? were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Guess? by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Guess? by 48.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Guess? by 31.6% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 303,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra set a $16.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

