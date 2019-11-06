Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.67. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

