Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 199,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,455,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,760,000 after buying an additional 186,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,133.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $28,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 17,456 shares of company stock worth $446,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

