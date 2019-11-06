Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $309,000 Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 258,029 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,399,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1,553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 102,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

