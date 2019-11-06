Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $8,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $481,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE:OII opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

