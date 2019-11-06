Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,933,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

