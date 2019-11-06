Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.33 Per Share

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Lok’n Store Group’s previous dividend of $3.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 518.22. Lok’n Store Group has a twelve month low of GBX 385.75 ($5.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 555 ($7.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 697 ($9.11) price target (up from GBX 617 ($8.06)) on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research note on Monday.

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

