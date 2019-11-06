Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Sells $1,423,128.84 in Stock

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $1,423,128.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,121,001.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,388.02.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,513,552.32.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $163,916.97.

On Monday, September 16th, Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $777,955.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Bracken Darrell sold 11,924 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $494,607.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

