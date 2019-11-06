Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $449,947.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $449,947.00 and $124,383.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,749,779 coins and its circulating supply is 17,749,767 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

