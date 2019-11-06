LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LPSN. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

LPSN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.03. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,042,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 76,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

