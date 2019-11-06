Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar Sells 2,264 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

