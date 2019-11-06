Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Shares of NYSE LGF.B opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

