Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.