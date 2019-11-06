Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LINC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

