LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. LGI Homes updated its FY19 guidance to $7.00-7.60 EPS.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 487,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,953. LGI Homes has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $89.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.47.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

