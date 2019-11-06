Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78.
NYSE:LXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 26,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.84.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
