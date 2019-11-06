Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 26,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

