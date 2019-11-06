Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 56 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.93. 1,143,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.