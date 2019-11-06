Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 2,776 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 791.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SNP stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.23). China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $114.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.