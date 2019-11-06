Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 726 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. 205,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,475,335. The company has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

