Leerink Swann Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by Leerink Swann from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,822,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after buying an additional 2,108,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

