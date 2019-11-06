LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

NYSE LCII traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,624. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.44. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Reed sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $47,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,542 shares of company stock worth $906,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

