Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAZ. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 454,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.73. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,305,000 after purchasing an additional 698,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 56.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,817 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 36.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,239,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.