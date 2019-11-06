Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lands’ End from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.22. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

