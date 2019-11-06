Landore Resources (LON:LND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 3994846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

About Landore Resources (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

