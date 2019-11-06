Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,347. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.58.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.