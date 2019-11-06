Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lafargeholcim from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Lafargeholcim from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Lafargeholcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lafargeholcim from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lafargeholcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Hold.

HCMLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 54,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

