L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L S Starrett were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas A. Starrett purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 15,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. L S Starrett Co has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.73.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

