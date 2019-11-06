KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB) Trading Down 0.7%

KSB SE & Co KgaA (ETR:KSB)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €284.00 ($330.23) and last traded at €284.00 ($330.23), 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €286.00 ($332.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.12 million and a PE ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €298.16.

KSB SE & Co KgaA Company Profile (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in manufacturing, chemical/petrochemical, and transportation industries; energy supply; water transport; waste water treatment; construction/building services; and the hydraulic transportation of solids in mining.

