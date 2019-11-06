Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $51.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 204.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 622,959 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 984.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 582,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 989.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 546,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 174,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

