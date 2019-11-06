Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 49.80 and a current ratio of 49.80. The company has a market cap of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $51.67.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,186.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

