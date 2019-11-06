Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. Kroger also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30 to $2.40 EPS.

KR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 8,312,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,099. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.37.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,323 shares of company stock worth $3,537,389. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.