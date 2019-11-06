Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,408,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,858. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,064,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,389. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 121.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

