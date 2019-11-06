Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) CEO Sells $965,677.20 in Stock

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Kraton Corp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Kraton from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 168,065 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 825,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

