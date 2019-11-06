Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.83, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.