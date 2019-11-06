Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 134,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.35. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,265,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 117,683 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

