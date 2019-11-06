Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

