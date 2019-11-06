Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Klabin stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 6,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Klabin has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Klabin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

