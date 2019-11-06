KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,352.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,077. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $171.98 on Wednesday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $175.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

