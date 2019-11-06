Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Posts Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.63-1.67 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 672,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,329. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

