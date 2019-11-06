Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Dorman Lynn Strahan Sells 3,628 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KEX opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 4.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

