Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $6.41. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,581,122 shares traded.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -116.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.79, for a total value of C$135,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at C$983,239.53. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$37,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,296.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,589 shares of company stock worth $309,282.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.