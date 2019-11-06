Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 496 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $647.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,830.47.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $594.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,322.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $607.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,463.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $607.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,469.57.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $613.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523.30.

On Monday, October 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $596.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371.65.

On Friday, October 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400.27.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $618.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,566.50.

On Friday, October 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $621.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,593.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $609.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,485.05.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $654.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $620.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

