Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. 3,772,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,473,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

