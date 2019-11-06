Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.88. 41,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,300. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.