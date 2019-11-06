Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of KBAL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 109,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,618,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,649,000 after acquiring an additional 75,709 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 59.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $8,205,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

