Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 64,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,507. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $386.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
