Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 64,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,507. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $386.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

