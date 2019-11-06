Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kilo Goldmines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilo Goldmines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.