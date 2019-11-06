Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Set at C$22.00 by National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned a C$22.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Laurentian set a C$19.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.72.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.26 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

