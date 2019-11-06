KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. KeyCorp also posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,271 shares of company stock worth $12,049,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.13. 555,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

